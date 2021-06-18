ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

MRK stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 261,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

