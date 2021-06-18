ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. 85,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

