ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $35.66 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 247,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

