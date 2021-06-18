ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. 22,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.