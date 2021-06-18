ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.02 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. The company had a trading volume of 109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. The company has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

