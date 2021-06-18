ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 26,148 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,191,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,609,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,509,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

