ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 2,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 278,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

