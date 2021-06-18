SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.