SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt raised SSP Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.76. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

