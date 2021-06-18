Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $61.85 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

