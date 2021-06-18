Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.
Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $61.85 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $62.45.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.