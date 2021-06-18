Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 94,325 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

SQSP opened at $61.85 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQSP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.