Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Spok were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

SPOK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.