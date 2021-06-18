Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. 35,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,479. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $4,449,761. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.