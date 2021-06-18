SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.74. 90,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,140. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

