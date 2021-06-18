SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

MDY traded down $8.62 on Friday, hitting $477.57. 99,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,140. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $311.27 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

