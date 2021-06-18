SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

SDY opened at $123.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

