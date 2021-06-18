SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 4.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $98,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,297. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22.

