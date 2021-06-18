Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $6.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF remained flat at $$4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.