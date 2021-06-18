SparkPoint (SRK) One Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $32.39 million and $1.43 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

