Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 8,675 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.04. 24,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

