Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,862 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.94. 12,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.