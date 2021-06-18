Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.35. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

