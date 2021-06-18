Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $418.70. 945,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

