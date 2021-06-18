Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys 2,006 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PRG stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 8,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

