Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.12. 22,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

