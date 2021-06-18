South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of South32 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. South32 has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.