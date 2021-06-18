South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

