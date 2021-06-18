Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

