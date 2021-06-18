SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SWI. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,040,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 612.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 156,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 134,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SolarWinds by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

