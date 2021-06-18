SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $10,835,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

