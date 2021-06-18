Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JP Morgan Cazenove

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

