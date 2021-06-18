Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 18,928 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22.

On Thursday, April 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30.

SNAP stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Snap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Snap by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.