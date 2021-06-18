Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

