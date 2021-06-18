Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.81.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 19,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock worth $21,051,666. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

