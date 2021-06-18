SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.38. 7,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 295,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

