Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

