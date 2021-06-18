SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.71 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

