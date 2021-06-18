Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $213,208.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00145046 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00181123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.00904210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.25 or 1.00015773 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

