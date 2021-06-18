SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,774.37

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $138,774.37 and approximately $19,304.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

