Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $488,500.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

