Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($140.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ETR SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($142.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €119.03. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

