Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jun 18th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($142.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.03. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

