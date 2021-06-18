Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($142.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.03. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

