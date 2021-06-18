Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 5,760 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,603. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

