Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 23,651 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 292,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. 17,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,985. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

