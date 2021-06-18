Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,556. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

