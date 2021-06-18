Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. 87,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

