SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Insider Daniel V. Malloy Sells 27,126 Shares of Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel V. Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $342,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.