Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SIOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

