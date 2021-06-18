Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $24.54. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 704 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SHI. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
