Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $24.54. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHI. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.