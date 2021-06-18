SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $164.33 million and $753,104.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00741503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00084128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

